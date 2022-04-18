Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after addressing parliament during the ceremonial inauguration of the session, in Colombo, Sri Lanka in January 2020. Protesters are demanding that he resign amid the country’s worst economic crisis in memory. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa expands cabinet ahead of crucial bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund
- Sri Lanka is in the grip of its worst ever economic crisis, as the country deals with shortages of fuel, food and essential medicines
- The economic spiral – dwindling foreign reserves and soaring inflation – has triggered political unrest with protesters calling for the president to step down
Topic | Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves after addressing parliament during the ceremonial inauguration of the session, in Colombo, Sri Lanka in January 2020. Protesters are demanding that he resign amid the country’s worst economic crisis in memory. Photo: AP