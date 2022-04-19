Pakistan court sentences six men to death for blasphemy lynching of Sri Lankan

“We are satisfied with the outcome.”

The men will have two chances to appeal.

Advertisement

The trial was overseen by a special anti-terror court, established to speed up justice in high profile cases that can otherwise spend years being processed.

At the time of the killing, local police officials told Agence France-Presse that rumours spread that Kumara had torn down a religious poster and thrown it in the dustbin.

Several gruesome video clips shared on social media showed a mob beating the prone victim while chanting slogans against blasphemy.

Other clips showed his body set ablaze.

Advertisement

Many in the mob made no attempt to hide their identity and some took selfies in front of the burning corpse.

Businessmen pose to put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of a Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory, as they pay tribute to him outside the office of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Sialkot, Pakistan in December 2021. Photo: AP

Hafiz Israr ul Haq, lawyer for one of the men sentenced to death, called the verdict “unfair”.

Advertisement

“This was a case of mob violence and in such cases no individual’s role can be ascertained with certainty,” he told Agence France-Presse.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws allow a death sentence for anything deemed insulting to Islam or the Muslim prophet Mohammed, but rights activists say they are often used against religious minorities or in personal vendettas.

More than 70 people accused of blasphemy have been killed by angry mobs before they even get to trial.

In April 2017 an angry mob lynched university student Mashal Khan when he was accused of posting blasphemous content online.

Advertisement

A Christian couple was lynched and their remains burnt in a kiln in Punjab in 2014 after being falsely accused of desecrating the Koran.

Last month, at least three teachers at an Islamic school beheaded a colleague after accusing her of committing blasphemy, a gruesome incident that triggered nationwide outrage.

Pakistan’s government has long been under pressure to change the country’s blasphemy laws, a move Islamists strongly resist.