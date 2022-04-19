A demonstrator during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa; police shot at a crowd and one person died. Photo: Reuters
At least 1 dead, several wounded after Sri Lankan police open fire on protesters
- Police confirmed that they shot at the demonstrators because they were blocking railway tracks and roads and had ignored warnings to disperse
- They were protesting over shortages of food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine, which they have endured for months as the country teeters on the brink of bankruptcy
Topic | Sri Lanka
A demonstrator during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa; police shot at a crowd and one person died. Photo: Reuters