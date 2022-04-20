MyMuse is one of a growing number of businesses riding a wave of sexual liberation among India’s urban young professionals. Photo: AFP
Meet the entrepreneur couple aiming to take ‘shame and fear’ out of sex toys in India
- Anushka and Sahil Gupta’s MyMuse is one of a growing number of businesses riding a wave of sexual liberation among urban young professionals
- The couple say they use creative euphemisms to encourage first-time buyers in a bid to normalise conversations about intimacy in the largely conservative country
Topic | India
