British Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards a plane at Stansted airport as he departs for a visit to India. Photo: PA Wire/dpa
UK’s Boris Johnson faces calls to apologise for Pal-Dadhvav massacre that killed 1,200 Indians
- The prime minister will visit Gujarat where British Major HG Sutton ordered his troops to open fire on tribals demonstrating against imperial rule in 1922
- ‘He must express regret if he feels what happened to the defenceless tribals was wrong,’ says the grandson of the leader who led the protest
Topic | India
