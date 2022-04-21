Sri Lankans shout slogans at the ongoing protest site against the economic crisis outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: AP
Rights group demands probe into Sri Lanka police shooting that left one person dead and injured 13 others during protests
- Human Rights Watch urged officials to ‘take appropriate steps against any wrongdoing’, while the president has pledged an impartial inquiry into the shooting
- Protesters want the president to resign amid a worsening economic crisis that has led to a shortage of essentials such as food, cooking gas, fuel and medicine
Sri Lankans shout slogans at the ongoing protest site against the economic crisis outside the president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photo: AP