Policemen stand next to a partially demolished shop in the area that saw communal violence during a Hindu religious procession in New Delhi’s northwest Jahangirpuri neighborhood, in New Delhi, India. Authorities riding bulldozers razed a number of Muslim-owned shops in New Delhi before India’s Supreme Court halted the demolitions Wednesday, days after communal violence shook the capital and saw dozens arrested. Photo: AP
Indian court stops demolition drive in Muslim area of New Delhi
- Municipal authorities bulldozed extensions of houses that were deemed unauthorised structures along a street in the predominantly Muslim area of the capital
- India’s Supreme Court ruled that a status quo should be maintained for two weeks in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area
