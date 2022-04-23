Buddhist monks take part in a protest against Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
India says China must be treated as equal creditor when restructuring Sri Lanka debt
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she told the IMF and World Bank that ‘all creditors must be treated equally and with transparency’
- Her comments came as Premier Li Keqiang said Beijing was ready to provide ‘urgently needed help’ to Colombo to tide over the worsening economic crisis
Topic | Sri Lanka
