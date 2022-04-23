Demonstrators holding placards protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators holding placards protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka
Loyalists turn on Sri Lanka PM, backing thousands of protesters demanding his resignation

  • Media minister Nalaka Godahewa announced his support for the demonstrators outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office who are demanding he step down
  • Sri Lanka is suffering its most painful economic downturn since independence in 1948, with months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and other essentials

Associated Press
Updated: 11:19pm, 23 Apr, 2022

