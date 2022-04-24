Ali Sabry, Sri Lanka’s minister of finance, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 9. Photo: Reuters
Ali Sabry, Sri Lanka’s minister of finance, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 9. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package as IMF calls loan talks ‘fruitful’

  • Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry has been in Washington this week talking to the IMF, the World Bank, India and others about financing help for his country
  • Sri Lanka has suspended payments on portions of its US$51 billion in external debt; the World Bank said it was preparing an emergency aid package

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:02am, 24 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ali Sabry, Sri Lanka’s minister of finance, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 9. Photo: Reuters
Ali Sabry, Sri Lanka’s minister of finance, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 9. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE