Ali Sabry, Sri Lanka’s minister of finance, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 9. Photo: Reuters
World Bank readies Sri Lanka aid package as IMF calls loan talks ‘fruitful’
- Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry has been in Washington this week talking to the IMF, the World Bank, India and others about financing help for his country
- Sri Lanka has suspended payments on portions of its US$51 billion in external debt; the World Bank said it was preparing an emergency aid package
