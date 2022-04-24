Pakistani Kashmiri protesters rally in Muzaffarabad against Modi’s trpi to Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: AFP
Modi visits Indian-held Kashmir for first time since stripping region of special status in 2019
- Modi said the territory was put on a path of unprecedented development since 2019 but made no political commitments to the region’s people, who have been without an elected local government for four years
- Tens of thousands of people and elected officials from local councils across the region assembled in Palli village near Jammu city for the speech, which was held amid tight security
Topic | Kashmir
Pakistani Kashmiri protesters rally in Muzaffarabad against Modi’s trpi to Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: AFP