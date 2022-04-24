University students shout slogans during a protest march in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka students mob PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s home over economic crisis
- Months of lengthy blackouts, record inflation and acute food and fuel shortages have sparked increasing public discontent in Sri Lanka
- Student leaders scaled the fence of the PM’s compound after police erected barricades on various roads around the capital to stop them from linking up with demonstrators elsewhere
Topic | Sri Lanka
