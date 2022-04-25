Workers load bags of wheat on to a truck in Amritsar district, Punjab state. To keep pace with a youth bulge, India needs to create an estimated 90 million new non-farm jobs by 2030. Photo: Xinhua
Workers load bags of wheat on to a truck in Amritsar district, Punjab state. To keep pace with a youth bulge, India needs to create an estimated 90 million new non-farm jobs by 2030. Photo: Xinhua
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s workers are exiting the jobs market in their millions – especially women – for want of suitable employment

  • More than half of the 900 million Indians of legal working age – roughly the US and Russia’s populations combined – do not want a job, according to new research
  • Analysts calculate at least 90 million new non-farm jobs are needed by 2030 to keep pace with a youth bulge and keep India on track to developed-country status

Topic |   India
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:28am, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers load bags of wheat on to a truck in Amritsar district, Punjab state. To keep pace with a youth bulge, India needs to create an estimated 90 million new non-farm jobs by 2030. Photo: Xinhua
Workers load bags of wheat on to a truck in Amritsar district, Punjab state. To keep pace with a youth bulge, India needs to create an estimated 90 million new non-farm jobs by 2030. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE