Workers load bags of wheat on to a truck in Amritsar district, Punjab state. To keep pace with a youth bulge, India needs to create an estimated 90 million new non-farm jobs by 2030. Photo: Xinhua
India’s workers are exiting the jobs market in their millions – especially women – for want of suitable employment
- More than half of the 900 million Indians of legal working age – roughly the US and Russia’s populations combined – do not want a job, according to new research
- Analysts calculate at least 90 million new non-farm jobs are needed by 2030 to keep pace with a youth bulge and keep India on track to developed-country status
Topic | India
