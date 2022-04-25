Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Italy, for an audience with pilgrims from Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: AP
Pope asks Sri Lanka to reveal Easter 2019 bombers over political conspiracy murmurs
- The pope urged authorities ‘out of love for justice’ and ‘love for your people’ to ‘make clear once and for all’ who was responsible for fatal attacks
- Malcolm Ranjith, head of Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church, has said bombs were part of a plot to help Rajapaksa win the November 2019 election
Topic | Sri Lanka
