Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Italy, for an audience with pilgrims from Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: AP
Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Italy, for an audience with pilgrims from Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Pope asks Sri Lanka to reveal Easter 2019 bombers over political conspiracy murmurs

  • The pope urged authorities ‘out of love for justice’ and ‘love for your people’ to ‘make clear once and for all’ who was responsible for fatal attacks
  • Malcolm Ranjith, head of Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church, has said bombs were part of a plot to help Rajapaksa win the November 2019 election

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:57pm, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Italy, for an audience with pilgrims from Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: AP
Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Italy, for an audience with pilgrims from Sri Lanka on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE