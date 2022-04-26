India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at an event in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Photo: AP
US urged to sanction India for ‘significantly worsened’ religious freedom under Modi

  • For the third straight year, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has recommended India be blacklisted alongside China, Russia, Iran and others
  • It pointed to ‘numerous’ attacks on religious minorities carried out last year as Narendra Modi’s government promoted ‘its ideological vision of a Hindu state’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:07am, 26 Apr, 2022

