A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, smokes a cigarette at a temple in Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Nepal bans car, alcohol, tobacco imports as it fast runs out of cash
- The ban, in effect until the end of the financial year in mid-July, also forbids imports of toys, playing cards, diamonds and other ‘non-essential’ goods
- It is aimed at pre-empting the situation now faced by Sri Lanka, which is enduring its worst economic crisis in decades after running low on foreign currency
Topic | Nepal
A Sadhu, or Hindu holy man, smokes a cigarette at a temple in Nepal’s capital of Kathmandu on Wednesday. Photo: AFP