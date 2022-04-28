A ragpicker living on the edge of Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi walks past as it burns on Wednesday amid an extreme heatwave sweeping India. Photo: AP
India burns as temperatures top 44 degrees Celsius amid extreme heatwave
- The extreme heat has swept across large areas of South Asia this week, and follows India’s hottest March in 122 years
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned temperatures were ‘rising rapidly’ and ‘much earlier than usual’ – sending the risk of fires soaring
Topic | India
