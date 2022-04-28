A nationwide strike in Sri Lanka to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rakapaksa and his cabinet. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan workers strike to pressure president to step down; bankers, teachers, doctors and nurses join protests

  • Businesses in the capital, Colombo, were closed, and bankers, teachers and other professionals held parades; doctors and nurses will join during lunch breaks
  • Sri Lanka is on the verge of bankruptcy and protesters blame President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family who have dominated the country for 20 years

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:24pm, 28 Apr, 2022

