A nationwide strike in Sri Lanka to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rakapaksa and his cabinet. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan workers strike to pressure president to step down; bankers, teachers, doctors and nurses join protests
- Businesses in the capital, Colombo, were closed, and bankers, teachers and other professionals held parades; doctors and nurses will join during lunch breaks
- Sri Lanka is on the verge of bankruptcy and protesters blame President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family who have dominated the country for 20 years
Topic | Sri Lanka
A nationwide strike in Sri Lanka to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rakapaksa and his cabinet. Photo: Reuters