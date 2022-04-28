India launches antitrust raids on Amazon sellers. Photo: dpa
India launches antitrust raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario and Walmart’s Flipkart
- Indian retailers, key supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have long contended that Amazon and Flipkart’s platforms benefit a few big sellers, via pricing
- ‘This is a significant development … Doing dawn raids to unearth complex economic activities is a new domain for the regulator’, former official said
