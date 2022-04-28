India’s media sector is an arena in which Netflix and Amazon are vying for more than a billion viewers. Photo: Reuters
Asia’s two richest men prepare to battle with Netflix, Amazon for a billion viewers

  • Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are competing in a tough market in which the global media giants are also vying for more than a billion viewers
  • Ambani’s venture with Paramount is to receive US$1.8 billion in funding, led by James Murdoch; Adani bought a stake in Quintillion, former partner of Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:20pm, 28 Apr, 2022

