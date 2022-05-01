Guests gather to check out Xiaomi’s newly launched products in Bangalore, India in 2019. Photo: AP
Guests gather to check out Xiaomi’s newly launched products in Bangalore, India in 2019. Photo: AP
Xiaomi
Asia /  South Asia

India seizes US$725 million from China’s Xiaomi over remittances

  • The move comes after an investigation was launched by the federal agency in February over concerns of illegal remittances, local media reported
  • India’s financial investigation agency said Xiaomi had transferred US$725 million to ‘three foreign-based entities’ under the guise of royalty payments

Topic |   Xiaomi
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:33am, 1 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Guests gather to check out Xiaomi’s newly launched products in Bangalore, India in 2019. Photo: AP
Guests gather to check out Xiaomi’s newly launched products in Bangalore, India in 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE