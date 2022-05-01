Guests gather to check out Xiaomi’s newly launched products in Bangalore, India in 2019. Photo: AP
India seizes US$725 million from China’s Xiaomi over remittances
- The move comes after an investigation was launched by the federal agency in February over concerns of illegal remittances, local media reported
- India’s financial investigation agency said Xiaomi had transferred US$725 million to ‘three foreign-based entities’ under the guise of royalty payments
Topic | Xiaomi
Guests gather to check out Xiaomi’s newly launched products in Bangalore, India in 2019. Photo: AP