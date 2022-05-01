Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC in March. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong warns of global recession as world deals with Ukraine war, Covid shutdowns in China
- Lee said the world may face a recession within the next two years as inflation will remain high and central banks tighten policies
- Speech marked Lee’s first major national address since the ruling People’s Action Party tapped Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to succeed him as prime minister.
Topic | Singapore
