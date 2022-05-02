Workers install an electric motor inside a Tata Nexon electric sport-utility vehicle at the Tata Motors plant in Pune. Photo: Reuters
How Tata used ‘jugaad’ to become India’s EV leader
- By using frugal DIY innovation and workarounds, the company was able to re-purpose an existing petrol model to make an affordable electric car
- Competition from South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors is on its way, however, as India aims for 30 per cent of all cars to be EVs by 2030
Topic | India
