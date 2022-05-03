Myanmar’s State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the closing ceremony of the third session of the ‘Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong’ in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi charged with bribery as new trial opens
- New case against Suu Kyi alleges she took US$550,000 in bribes from a construction magnate, and is charged with two counts under the the Anti-Corruption Act
- She was already sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and sedition, among other charges
Topic | Myanmar
Myanmar’s State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the closing ceremony of the third session of the ‘Union Peace Conference - 21st century Panglong’ in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE