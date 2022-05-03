A workers quenches his thirst next to power lines as a heatwave continues to lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India on Monday, May 2, 2022. Photo: AP
India heatwave sparks blackouts, questions on coal usage
- Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running low, spawning daily power outages, sparking scrutiny of India’s reliance on coal for its electricity
- India recorded its hottest March since 1901, and average temperatures in April in northern and central pockets of the country were the highest in 122 years
Topic | India
A workers quenches his thirst next to power lines as a heatwave continues to lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India on Monday, May 2, 2022. Photo: AP