A workers quenches his thirst next to power lines as a heatwave continues to lashes the capital, in New Delhi, India on Monday, May 2, 2022. Photo: AP
India heatwave sparks blackouts, questions on coal usage

  • Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running low, spawning daily power outages, sparking scrutiny of India’s reliance on coal for its electricity
  • India recorded its hottest March since 1901, and average temperatures in April in northern and central pockets of the country were the highest in 122 years

Associated Press
Updated: 10:10pm, 3 May, 2022

