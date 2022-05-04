Sri Lankan protesters hold an anti-government demonstration outside the president’s office in Colombo on Tuesday to demand his resignation. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka opposition declares no confidence in government, seeks to oust PM

  • The motion blames Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his cabinet for failing to provide decent living standards amid a deep economic crisis
  • Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy after the country’s recent announcement to suspend payments on its foreign loans

Associated Press
Updated: 5:30am, 4 May, 2022

