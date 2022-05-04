A health worker arranges a bed inside a Covid-19 ward amid a rise in cases, at a government hospital in Chennai, India in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: India and WHO at odds over New Delhi’s Covid-19 death totals
- India said deaths in 2020 rose at a slower pace than previous years despite a novel coronavirus outbreak, adding to skepticism over its official Covid figures
- A soon to be released WHO report estimates India’s actual Covid-19 death toll is as high as 4 million, about eight times New Delhi’s official figure
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A health worker arranges a bed inside a Covid-19 ward amid a rise in cases, at a government hospital in Chennai, India in April. Photo: EPA-EFE