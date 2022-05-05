Workers separate grains of wheat from the husk at a wholesale market in Amritsar, India. Photo : AFP
Workers separate grains of wheat from the husk at a wholesale market in Amritsar, India. Photo : AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

Global food inflation to worsen further as India weighs wheat export curbs

  • To safeguard domestic supplies amid a heatwave-fuelled shortage, the government is considering limiting wheat exports
  • Wheat-importing nations have looked to India for supplies after the Ukraine war upended trade flows out of the key breadbasket region

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:34am, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers separate grains of wheat from the husk at a wholesale market in Amritsar, India. Photo : AFP
Workers separate grains of wheat from the husk at a wholesale market in Amritsar, India. Photo : AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE