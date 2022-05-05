People attend a rally denouncing violence against women in Kolkata, India. File photo: EPA-EFE
Indian policeman arrested for raping teen sex assault victim
- The officer assaulted the 13-year-old girl who went to his police station in Uttar Pradesh to report she had been gang-raped by four boys
- The incident sparked outrage in a country notorious for attacks on women
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People attend a rally denouncing violence against women in Kolkata, India. File photo: EPA-EFE