Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the opening ceremony of Invest Myanmar Summit 2019 at the Myanmar International Convention Centre (MICC) in Naypyitaw, Myanmar in January 2019. On Wednesday a Myanmar junta court rejected her corruption appeal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar junta court rejects Aung San Suu Kyi corruption appeal
- Suu Kyi is expected to challenge the decision in a higher court, as she faces a raft of other trials, including for allegedly violating the official secrets act
- Since a coup ousted her government in February last year, Suu Kyi has been in military custody and faces charges that could jail her for more than 150 years
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during the opening ceremony of Invest Myanmar Summit 2019 at the Myanmar International Convention Centre (MICC) in Naypyitaw, Myanmar in January 2019. On Wednesday a Myanmar junta court rejected her corruption appeal. Photo: EPA-EFE