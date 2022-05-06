A volunteer runs from the burning funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims at a crematorium in Jammu in May 2021. The WHO’s death toll estimate “cannot be applicable to India”, the country’s health ministry said. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: India slams WHO for 4.75 million pandemic death toll estimate – 10 times official count
- The figure, with an estimated range of 3.3 to 6.5 million, would ascribe almost one-third of the world’s pandemic-related deaths to India
- The country officially reported 481,000 Covid-19 deaths for 2020-21. Its health ministry said the WHO ‘conveniently chose to ignore the available data’
