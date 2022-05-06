University students shout slogans during a demonstration in Sri Lanka on Thursday demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Photo: AFP
University students shout slogans during a demonstration in Sri Lanka on Thursday demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka goes on strike demanding government, president step down: ‘He must go’

  • Millions of workers stayed off the job on Friday in a strike organised by the trade union movement. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has insisted he won’t resign
  • Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have caused widespread suffering across the South Asian island nation

Agence France-Presse in Colombo

Updated: 3:34pm, 6 May, 2022

