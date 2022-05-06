University students shout slogans during a demonstration in Sri Lanka on Thursday demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Photo: AFP
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka goes on strike demanding government, president step down: ‘He must go’
- Millions of workers stayed off the job on Friday in a strike organised by the trade union movement. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has insisted he won’t resign
- Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have caused widespread suffering across the South Asian island nation
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
University students shout slogans during a demonstration in Sri Lanka on Thursday demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s crippling economic crisis. Photo: AFP