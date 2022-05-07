Sri Lankan protesters hung underwear with the message “Go home Gota” on a meal barrier outside parliament during a rally demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his cabinet in Colombo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency as protesters call on president to quit
- The move follows a day of anti-government strikes and rallies, with police firing tear gas at demonstrators outside parliament
- Leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to step down, repeatedly calling for a unity government led by him
