Sri Lankan protesters hung underwear with the message “Go home Gota” on a meal barrier outside parliament during a rally demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his cabinet in Colombo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency as protesters call on president to quit

  • The move follows a day of anti-government strikes and rallies, with police firing tear gas at demonstrators outside parliament
  • Leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to step down, repeatedly calling for a unity government led by him

Reuters
Updated: 7:26am, 7 May, 2022

