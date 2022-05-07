Palm oil is loaded into trucks from a tanker docked in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia seizes tanker over palm oil export ban violation
- A warship intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum as it headed for Malaysia carrying material that is temporarily prohibited for export, Navy said
- Indonesia produces about 60 per cent of the world’s palm oil, used in products from cosmetics to chocolate; a third of its output is consumed domestically
