Palm oil is loaded into trucks from a tanker docked in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia seizes tanker over palm oil export ban violation

  • A warship intercepted the Singapore-flagged MV Mathu Bhum as it headed for Malaysia carrying material that is temporarily prohibited for export, Navy said
  • Indonesia produces about 60 per cent of the world’s palm oil, used in products from cosmetics to chocolate; a third of its output is consumed domestically

Associated Press
Updated: 6:31pm, 7 May, 2022

