Mountaineer, Antonis Sykaris, died on the Himalayas last year. Three more climbers died this year. EPA-EFE/STR
Indian man dies in Nepal as climbing season peaks, record 900 permits issued
- The death is the third to be reported on Nepal Himalayas during the current climbing season, which started in March and is due to close at the end of May
- Narayanan Iyer, 52, died on Mount Kanchenjunga at around 8,200 metres above sea level while trying to reach the 8,586-metre peak
