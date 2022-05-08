Nepalese veteran mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa has successfully climbed Mount Everest 26 times setting a new world record for climbing the world’s tallest peak. Photo: EPA-EFE/file
Nepal’s Kami Rita breaks his own record by scaling Mount Everest for 26th time
- The 52-year-old sherpa first scaled Mount Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since then
- Everest has been climbed more than 10,000 times since it was first scaled in 1953. At least 311 people have died trying to reach the world’s tallest peak.
