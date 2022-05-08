A demonstrator wearing masks of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (R) and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Crowds jeer Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa in his first public outing amid economic crisis

  • Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines have caused widespread suffering across the island in its worst economic downturn since 1948
  • Dozens of people carried hand-written placards and chanted slogans demanding that ‘thieves’ be banned from the sacred city, 200km north of Colombo

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:53pm, 8 May, 2022

