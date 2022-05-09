Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa, with his younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka PM resigns after supporters run riot amid country’s worst economic crisis
- ‘I am resigning with immediate effect so that you will be able to … guide the country out of the current economic crisis,’ PM Mahinda Rajapaksa said
- Country has suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines, sparking weeks of anti-government demonstrations
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa, with his younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AP