Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa, with his younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa, with his younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka PM resigns after supporters run riot amid country’s worst economic crisis

  • ‘I am resigning with immediate effect so that you will be able to … guide the country out of the current economic crisis,’ PM Mahinda Rajapaksa said
  • Country has suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines, sparking weeks of anti-government demonstrations

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:46pm, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa, with his younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa, with his younger brother, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE