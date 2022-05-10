Sri Lankan soldiers stop a motorcyclist at a checkpoint in Colombo on Tuesday amid a nationwide curfew following Monday’s unrest. Photo: AP
7 die in Sri Lanka unrest as military called in to rescue ex-PM from protests
- Mahinda Rajapaksa had to be rescued in a predawn operation by the military on Tuesday as thousands of protesters stormed his residence after his resignation
- Outside Colombo, police said a lawmaker shot two people then killed himself. Over 200 people were also wounded in the violence and a nationwide curfew imposed
