A damaged bust of D.A Rajapaksa, father of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, is pictured at a museum, following violent clashes between pro and anti-government factions and police on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promises new prime minister and cabinet to end political instability
- Rajapaksa has defied calls to resign after violent clashes this week left eight people dead in an escalation of a monthslong crisis over food and fuel shortages
- Sri Lanka’s central bank chief imposed more capital controls and threatened to resign if politicians fail to return stability to the nation
