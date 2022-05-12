India’s joint family system has undergone a shift in recent years, with youngsters opting to work rather than focus on having children and staying at home. File photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Give us grandchild or cough up US$650,000: Indian parents sue son, daughter-in-law
- Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad said they are financially broke after educating their pilot son and paying for a lavish wedding
- Now they want their son and his wife to produce either a grandchild to spend time with or repay the money spent on raising the man
