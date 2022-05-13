Nepalese female climber Lhakpa Sherpa broke her own record for the most climbs of the world’s highest peak by a female climber. Photo: AP
Nepal’s Lhaka Sherpa breaks her own female record by scaling Mount Everest for 10th time
- Also on Thursday, seven members of an ‘All Black Expedition’ climbed Everest marking the first time that all members of an expedition were Black
- On Sunday, a fellow Nepali, Kami Rita Sherpa, broke the men’s record of 26 climbs, beating his own previous record set last year
