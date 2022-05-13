A man bathes on a hot summer day in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan braces for 50-degree weather amid worsening heatwaves, climate change
- Pakistan faces an existential crisis as temperatures reached 48 degrees in part of the country on Thursday, and may reach 50 in the coming days
- On Wednesday experts said that all heatwaves today bear the unmistakable and measurable fingerprint of global warming
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A man bathes on a hot summer day in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan on Monday. Photo: AFP