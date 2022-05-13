A man bathes on a hot summer day in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
A man bathes on a hot summer day in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan braces for 50-degree weather amid worsening heatwaves, climate change

  • Pakistan faces an existential crisis as temperatures reached 48 degrees in part of the country on Thursday, and may reach 50 in the coming days
  • On Wednesday experts said that all heatwaves today bear the unmistakable and measurable fingerprint of global warming

dpa
dpa

Updated: 12:41pm, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man bathes on a hot summer day in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
A man bathes on a hot summer day in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE