Food vendors serve a customer at a market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter of the year as activity picked up with the easing of virus restrictions. Photo: Bloomberg
Food vendors serve a customer at a market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter of the year as activity picked up with the easing of virus restrictions. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia
Asia /  South Asia

Malaysia’s economy expands 5 per cent in Q1 after reopening spurs activity

  • Malaysia’s central bank said growth was driven by local demand and a recovery in jobs, and did factor in the Russia-Ukraine war in its projections
  • Malaysia had some of the worst Covid outbreaks in Southeast Asia, but lifted most coronavirus curbs this month, as infections slowed and vaccinations increased

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:00pm, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Food vendors serve a customer at a market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter of the year as activity picked up with the easing of virus restrictions. Photo: Bloomberg
Food vendors serve a customer at a market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter of the year as activity picked up with the easing of virus restrictions. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE