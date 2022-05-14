Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday. Photo: AP
Fire in commercial building in India kills at least 27
- Indian Express newspaper said two owners of a company selling security cameras were detained for questioning as the fire reportedly started from their office
- Twenty-seven fire engines doused the flames after battling the blaze for more than five hours
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Fire officials try to douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India. A massive fire erupted in a four-storied building in the Indian capital on Friday. Photo: AP