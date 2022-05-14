A combine deposits harvested wheat in a tractor trolley at a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India in March. Photo: Reuters
India
Ukraine war: India prohibits wheat exports, supplies already constrained by Russia-Ukraine conflict to be affected

  • The world’s second-largest wheat producer made the decision to try calm local prices, following damaged yields due to record-setting heatwaves
  • Global buyers were banking on India for wheat supplies after exports from the Black Sea region plunged since Russia invaded Ukraine

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:10pm, 14 May, 2022

