A combine deposits harvested wheat in a tractor trolley at a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India in March. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: India prohibits wheat exports, supplies already constrained by Russia-Ukraine conflict to be affected
- The world’s second-largest wheat producer made the decision to try calm local prices, following damaged yields due to record-setting heatwaves
- Global buyers were banking on India for wheat supplies after exports from the Black Sea region plunged since Russia invaded Ukraine
