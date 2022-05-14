Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid crisis
- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the ministers after his brother PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned and the new PM Ranil Wickremesing was instated
- Protesters demanded the resignations of the Rajapaksa brothers because of the crisis that has nearly bankrupted the country and caused severe shortages of essentials
