Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
Sri Lanka
Asia /  South Asia

Sri Lanka’s President Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid crisis

  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the ministers after his brother PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned and the new PM Ranil Wickremesing was instated
  • Protesters demanded the resignations of the Rajapaksa brothers because of the crisis that has nearly bankrupted the country and caused severe shortages of essentials

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:25pm, 14 May, 2022

