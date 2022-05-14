‘Every transgender woman wants to be as female as possible, and that includes being a mother,’ Dr Narendra Kaushik said. Photo: AP
Indian doctor plans to perform transgender womb transplant

  • New Delhi-based surgeon Dr Narendra Kaushik intends to perform the surgery at his clinic using a donated organ from a living or dead donor
  • The only recorded case of a trans woman having a uterus transplant in 1931 resulted in her death

Updated: 10:11pm, 14 May, 2022

