World’s food problems pile up as India restricts wheat exports, considers exporting to needy nations
- ‘If this ban occurred in a normal year the impact would be minimal, but the loss of Ukraine volumes exacerbate the issues,’ grains analyst said
- India will approve exports to countries that require wheat for food security needs and based on the requests of their governments
A farmer in India carrying a wheat crop after harvesting. Photo: AP