Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, says he has evidence of a plot to assassinate him. Photo: AFP
Pakistan ramps up security for ex-PM Khan after assassination plot claim
- Dozens of police and troops have been assigned to Khan’s Islamabad residence; security forces will also escort him whenever he travels
- In a speech at a rally in Sialkot, Khan did not elaborate on the alleged plot against him but claimed he had recorded a video message detailing it all
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, says he has evidence of a plot to assassinate him. Photo: AFP