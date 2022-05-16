Former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, says he has evidence of a plot to assassinate him. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan ramps up security for ex-PM Khan after assassination plot claim

  • Dozens of police and troops have been assigned to Khan’s Islamabad residence; security forces will also escort him whenever he travels
  • In a speech at a rally in Sialkot, Khan did not elaborate on the alleged plot against him but claimed he had recorded a video message detailing it all

Associated Press
Updated: 6:10pm, 16 May, 2022

